Benue killings: Don’t test patience of my people again, Ortom warns invaders

GovernorSamuelOrtom of Benue State yesterday warned terrorists’ herdsmenwhohavecontinued to launch mayhem on his people not to test their anger with further killings. Governor Ortom, who was reacting to yesterday’s killings of more people at Udei, Uvir and Yelwata all in Guma, his localgovernment, condemned the attacks saying the attack and killings are not good for the unity of the country. He said: “The patience of the people who are now victims and rendered homeless by the murderous activities of the Fulani militia should not be testedanylonger.

Weshould not push the victims into looking for self-help because this will not be good for the unity of this country.” The governor lamented, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur, that the latest attack claimed several lives as the invaders came on motorcyclesandwithout any herd of cattle. He noted that the Fulani terrorists had earlier issued a threat to the Tse-Torkula community, asking them to leave the village or face dire consequences. Torkula is the ancestral home of the late Tor Tiv IV, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Alfred Akawe Torkula.

 

