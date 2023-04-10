News

Benue Killings: Ortom asks Buhari to deploy more troops as toll rises to 134

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to order the deployment of more troops to halt killings in the state. This followed the killing of over 36 people by gunmen said to be Fulani herdsmen in the Otukpo, Apa and Guma local government areas on Friday. The death toll has now reached 134, with the discovery of more bodies. Ortom said Buhari should not just stop at mourning with the families of the bereaved but also direct security forces to arrest the terrorists wreaking havoc in the state.

The governor described the attacks as “heinous and cowardly”, urging the President to act fast to end the killings. Ortom, however, appealed to the communities and their leaders to continue to be law-abiding but also be vigilant at all times to be able to wade off the assailants. The governor, who also visited injured victims receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) Makurdi, said: “In the last five days, similar attacks by armed herders in three LGAs of the state including, Otukpo, Apa and Guma have claimed over 134 lives.”

Nyiev District Head Bernard Shawa, who lost a son and a daughter in the attack, recalled how the assailants stormed his community at about 9 pm on Friday night and killed his subjects. He said the victims were mostly those already displaced from their homes and taking refuge in a primary school. A traditional ruler from the Ihyarev extraction, who spoke on behalf of Ter Guma Dennis Shemberga, expressed shock over the killing of his subjects by herdsmen. He appealed to Ortom not to be discouraged by the renewed attacks on their communities.

