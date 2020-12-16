Benue killings: Ortom orders recruitment of more Livestock Guards, Vigilante

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Wednesday directed the recruitment of more personnel of the Livestock Guards and Vigilante to help provide intelligence for conventional security agencies.

Livestock Guards is a special security task force created by the state government to help conventional security operatives enforce the new law that prohibits open grazing in the state.

Speaking to journalists in Makurdi, Governor Ortom said the move had become imperative in the face of renewed attacks on innocent people of the state by rampaging militant herdsmen.

He said personnel of the Community Policing who have already been recruited from the 23 local government areas of the state would also begin operations soon.

The governor directed the Special Adviser on Security Matters, Col. Paul Hemba (rtd) to liaise with his Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs counterpart and the Permanent Secretary Bureau of Internal Affairs to effect the recruitment of more Livestock Guards and Vigilante personnel.

And in a related development, Governor Ortom, accompanied by the State Commissioner of Police, Mukadas Mohammed and top government functionaries visited an old facility of Nigeria Correction Service (formerly known as Prisons Service) in Wadata, Makurdi Local Government Area.

The governor told journalists shortly after the inspection tour that government suspected that some criminal elements might be hiding within the facility and directed that all its inhabitants be profiled for necessary surveillance.

