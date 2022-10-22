News Top Stories

Benue killings show Buhari’s incapability to protect citizens–Suswam

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

…says self-defence panacea to bloody slayings

The Senator representing Benue North East, Senator Gabriel Suswam has lamented the wanton killing of innocent people of the state by bandits, saying the development shows the incapability of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to protect Nigerians.

The former governor of the state particularly said the killing of 36 members of his constituents at Gbeji in Ukum Local Government area by invading terrorists shows the nakedness of the Federal Government. Suswam who made the lamentation during a visit to the area noted that only a week ago, he visited Machia community which is the same radius as Gbeji where 22 persons were murdered in cold blood and several others injured.

He described as unacceptable and unfortunate the killings, maintaining that it smacks of neglect by the federal government on the people, adding it was time for the people to rise up and defend themselves from the herder-killers. “The Federal Government has gone to sleep and does not care about the security of the people. These are peasant farmers whose property has been destroyed and their lives have been decapitated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Shock, grief at sudden death of Anambra Assembly Majority Leader

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, Onah Onah

Shock and grief have continued to trail the sudden death of the Majority Leader of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Nnamdi Okafor, who reportedly died in South Africa. Confirming the death of the majority leader, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Emma Mmadu, said late Okafor slumped and […]
News Top Stories

Reps begin probe of 32-yr-old NNPC joint venture contracts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives has directed the Accountant- General of the Federation, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), Chevron Nigeria Limited, and other stakeholders to furnish it with relevant documents as it began the probe of all joint venture (JV) operations and Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) in the oil and gas sector since 1990 to verify […]

arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Buhari has lost bearing, needs to try new things -ACF

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

The apex Northern Socio- Cultural and political organization, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) yesterday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has lost bearing in the fight against terrorism in the country.   Reacting to a report credited to President Muhammadu Buhari that he has been overwhelmed by the insecurity in the North West, ACF stated it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica