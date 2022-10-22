Benue killings show Buhari’s incapability to protect citizens–Suswam

…says self-defence panacea to bloody slayings

The Senator representing Benue North East, Senator Gabriel Suswam has lamented the wanton killing of innocent people of the state by bandits, saying the development shows the incapability of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to protect Nigerians.

The former governor of the state particularly said the killing of 36 members of his constituents at Gbeji in Ukum Local Government area by invading terrorists shows the nakedness of the Federal Government. Suswam who made the lamentation during a visit to the area noted that only a week ago, he visited Machia community which is the same radius as Gbeji where 22 persons were murdered in cold blood and several others injured.

He described as unacceptable and unfortunate the killings, maintaining that it smacks of neglect by the federal government on the people, adding it was time for the people to rise up and defend themselves from the herder-killers. “The Federal Government has gone to sleep and does not care about the security of the people. These are peasant farmers whose property has been destroyed and their lives have been decapitated.

