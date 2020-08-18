Benue killings: Troops arrest seven suspects, recover weapons

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The joint Military Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) on peace keeping in Benue, Nassarawa and Taraba states on Monday said they have arrested seven persons in connection with the killing of over 13 persons in Ukpogo community of Edikwu district in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

The suspects were reportedly arrested with sophisticated weapons in the area following a tip off obtained from the locals.

Suspected armed militants had on August 10 made an incursion into the community and killed at least 13 persons leaving several others injured with wanton destruction of houses and other valuable property following an aged-long chieftaincy tussle in the community.

A source from the community, who identified himself as Eko Ngbede, who survived the bloody attack, told New Telegraph that he sighted one of the attackers in the community and quickly informed to the troops who were deployed to the area to maintain peace.

Ngbede said one of the attackers of the community was escaping to Amoke district in Apa Local Government Area when he sighted him.

He said the OPWS troops immediately swing into action and trailed the militant boy to Amoke and in the process, arrested five of them with sophisticated weapons.

“It was when these people were arrested that one of them led the troops to their hideout in Ugbokpo town leading to the arrest of an additional two persons.

“I thank the troops for their timely intervention. Their presence has brought normalcy to our community because most people that fled the area have returned home.”

Like this: Like Loading...