Benue lauds principals, managers over observance of COVID-19 protocols

The Benue State government yesterday lauded principals of secondary schools and other school managers in the state for their effective handling of COVID-19 protocols that ensured a massive resumption of students and pupils for normal academic activities.

Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, stated this while fielding questions from journalists shortly after he and other officials at the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) rounded off their monitoring of schools’ compliance with the protocols laid down by health authorities to curtail the dreaded coronavirus epidemic in the state. He expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance in most of the schools visited, advising both students and pupils to always wear facemasks, wash their hands regularly with water and soap and use hand sanitizer while also maintaining social distancing to stem the spread of the disease.

“We are highly impressed with what the principals and various school managements have done to ensure that COVID-19 is observed. “The Benue State government through SUBEB has provided basic facilities to support COVID-19 protocols and they have since been distributed to the various schools.

The commissioner reiterated the commitment of Governor Samuel Ortom to the strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols, saying it was for this reason that in September, when the schools resumed, the state House of Assembly in conjunction with the Ministry of Education and its parastatals, carried out monitoring of schools when none of the students and pupils was infected with the pandemic.

