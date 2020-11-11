Metro & Crime

Benue LG chair imposes curfew on community over male genital disappearances

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Comment(0)

The Chairman of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, Hon. Caleb Aba Wednesday imposed a curfew on Daudu community in the area over unending reports of male genital disappearances.
The curfew is coming barely one week after Governor Samuel Ortom and community leaders intervened in the spurious allegations which appeared to be lingering unabated.
Hon. Aba said the curfew will commence from 8.00pm to 6:00am on a daily basis until the security situation improves in the community.
He told journalists that the decision to impose the curfew was as a result of the youths’ restiveness over alleged genitals organ mutilation in the community.
Aba regretted that despite the governor’s intervention, youths in the area have continued with the allegations of missing genitals.
The chairman said that youths in the area on Monday invaded the Divisional Police Station in the community with the intent to set it ablaze over fresh false alarm of missing genitals

Our Reporters

