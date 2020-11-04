Benue LG chair: Lawmaker behind IPOB’s hoisting of fla

The Chairman of Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, Hon. James Oche, yesterday accused a House of Representatives member for Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, Hon. Francis Ottah Agbo, of instigating members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to hoist their flag in his domain. Hoodlums believed to be members of IPOB last Sunday hoisted their flag in Ekele, a community in the local government, claiming ownership of the area.

Oche told journalists on telephone that the same group invaded a market in Inkile also in Ado Local Government, beat up revenue collectors, claiming that the Nigerian government and the council can no longer collect revenue from the market. “They said revenue from the market will be put into the IPOB purse. When this happened, I sent policemen, but they took advantage of the #EndSARS protests, beat up the officers and almost took away their guns, but they managed to escape with their lives intact.

“I then called on Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) and they were able to make some arrests. I have visited the area, summoned a meeting of the elders of the area and it is clear from all indications that the crisis is being fuelled by the lawmaker.

“Hon. Agbo is angry with me that I did not take side with him against the people when we were inaugurating the local government’s legislative arm. He had asked me to arm twist the system to produce his candidate. But I told him that I have a mandate to stand by the people and as such, I cannot follow such instructions.”

