Metro & Crime

Benue LG staff commits suicide, sets self ablaze

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Comment(0)

Staff of Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State were on Tuesday thrown into a state of mourning as their colleague identified as Aondona Yaga committed suicide by setting himself ablaze in Aliade, headquarters of the local government.
The deceased, New Telegraph learnt was a casual staff at the local government until his death.
According to his grandmother who was seen around his corpse, life became very miserable for the young man whom she said had not been paid his backlog of allowances as casual staff for close to three years.
“He took ill and kept looking for money to treat himself until he decided there was no need to be alive anymore thereby entering his room and setting himself on fire,” she explained.
An impeccable source from the local government, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the incident saying “the deceased was a staff of the local government”.
New Telegraph learnt that the charred remains of the deceased was abandoned in front of his burnt thatch house.
Deputy Chairman of the local government, Mr. Austine Nemba, confirmed the incident saying he was one of the casual staff of the local government who was hard working.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

9 arrested as slain Nasarawa APC chairman is laid to rest

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ndubuisi Ugah, with agency reports The Nasarawa State government Friday said nine people had been arrested over the killing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Phillip Shekwo. The arrest emerged as Shekwo was buried Friday in his home town, Yelwa, Toto Local Government Area amid tears by family and sympathisers. Governor Abdullahi Sule […]
Metro & Crime

Again, fire destroys property in Otukpo main market

Posted on Author Reporter

*LG chair sympathizes with traders   Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi   Another fire outbreak, in the wee hours of Wednesday hit a section of the Otukpo main market, close to Lagos Line, and destroyed goods worth millions of naira. The fire, according to witnesses, started and quickly spread due to the dry weather, as traders struggled […]
Metro & Crime

Downpour wrecks havoc in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

… 4-year-old girl swept way, buildings collapse A four-year-old girl, simply identified as Azizat, was swept away by floodwater in Orile Agege area of Lagos State in an early morning downpour which wrecked havoc in major parts of the state on Thursday. While most roads in the state were flooded, leading to traffic gridlock in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: