Benue LG staff commits suicide, sets self ablaze

Staff of Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State were on Tuesday thrown into a state of mourning as their colleague identified as Aondona Yaga committed suicide by setting himself ablaze in Aliade, headquarters of the local government.

The deceased, New Telegraph learnt was a casual staff at the local government until his death.

According to his grandmother who was seen around his corpse, life became very miserable for the young man whom she said had not been paid his backlog of allowances as casual staff for close to three years.

“He took ill and kept looking for money to treat himself until he decided there was no need to be alive anymore thereby entering his room and setting himself on fire,” she explained.

An impeccable source from the local government, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the incident saying “the deceased was a staff of the local government”.

New Telegraph learnt that the charred remains of the deceased was abandoned in front of his burnt thatch house.

Deputy Chairman of the local government, Mr. Austine Nemba, confirmed the incident saying he was one of the casual staff of the local government who was hard working.

Like this: Like Loading...