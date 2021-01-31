News

Benue Livestock Guards arrest suspected cattle rustler

….nab teenage herder for open grazing with 60 cows

 

A security outfit, Livestock Guards, in Benue State yesterday arrested two cattle rustlers, Mr. Atsagba Ukua and his son for rustling six cows from herdsmen. Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Colonel Paul Hembah (rtd) who briefed newsmenw on the inciment  dent at the Government House said the suspects were arrested on their way to the Cattle Market in North Bank, Makurdi to sell the rustled cows.

 

He explained that upon interrogation by Livestock Guards who were on routine patrol, the suspect said the cows destroyed his farm produce and out of anger, he took laws into his hands by impounding the animals in order to sell as compensation for his damaged farm produce.

 

According to the Security Adviser, the ranching law of the state forbids acts of self help, hence the need to hand over the suspects to the Police for prosecution while the rustled cows would be handed over to the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association for onward presentation to the owner.

 

In a similar development, the Security Adviser told journalists that a teenage herder, Master Kwagman Yayi was arrested by Livestock Guards with over 60 cows grazing openly around Yelewata in Guma Local Government Area and would also be prosecuted in accordance with the ranching law.

