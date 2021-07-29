Sports

Benue: Lobi Stars suspends three players indefinitely

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

The management of Lobi Stars FC Thursday rose from a management meeting and approved the indefinite suspension of the trio of Ebube Duru, John Lazarus and Ossy Martins for various offences.

They were giving the marching orders from the club after being served with queries that were unsatisfactorily answered.

Head of Media of the club, Emmanuel Uja, in a statement in Makurdi said Ebube Duru: “Was suspended for insubordination and sabotage, having been exerting negative influence on his team mates and persistently feigned injuries to opt out of several games without the club’s medical officer’s excuse duty certificate. The height of which is that he defied the Vice Chairman’s strong instruction that he must make the Matchday 33 trip to Katsina.”

According to the statement, the duo of John Lazarus and Ossy Martins feigned injuries and opted out of the Aiteo Cup Round of 16 against Bayelsa United and were spotted in the camp of another NPFL club for a contract negotiation without notice, which the management considered their conduct as an act of sabotage.

The suspension of the three players takes immediate effect without pay to serve as a deterrent to other players.

The club has played its last four games undefeated without the suspended players.

Though the trio were rated as some of the best in the club, the Emmanuel Tama Aondofa-led management has zero tolerance for indiscipline and have to enforce not minding whose ox is gored.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Late Son goal breaks stubborn Burnley’s resistance

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Baggies hold Brighton Son Heung-min and Harry Kane linked up yet again for the only goal as Tottenham claimed a fortunate win away to Burnley. Kane headed Erik Lamela’s pass into the path of Son, who headed home Spurs’ first effort on target. That is the 29th time the pair have combined for a […]
Sports

EPL: Spurs go top with City victory

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Tottenham moved top of the Premier League as Jose Mourinho’s side claimed a hardfought victory over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. City dominated in both possession and chances but goals from Son Heung-min and substitute Giovani lo Celso – 35 seconds after his introduction – sealed a fourth successive league win for Spurs, reports the BBC. […]
Sports

Mexico vs Nigeria: Home-based Eagles vow to prove points as team jet out today

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Enyimba winger Anayo Iwuala and Abia Warriors defender Kunle Adeleke have said the home based players will prove they are also good enough to play for the main Super Eagles when they take on Mexico in a friendly this weekend. Mexico are ranked 11th in the world by FIFA and will be favourites to win […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica