Benue: Lobi Stars suspends three players indefinitely

The management of Lobi Stars FC Thursday rose from a management meeting and approved the indefinite suspension of the trio of Ebube Duru, John Lazarus and Ossy Martins for various offences.

They were giving the marching orders from the club after being served with queries that were unsatisfactorily answered.

Head of Media of the club, Emmanuel Uja, in a statement in Makurdi said Ebube Duru: “Was suspended for insubordination and sabotage, having been exerting negative influence on his team mates and persistently feigned injuries to opt out of several games without the club’s medical officer’s excuse duty certificate. The height of which is that he defied the Vice Chairman’s strong instruction that he must make the Matchday 33 trip to Katsina.”

According to the statement, the duo of John Lazarus and Ossy Martins feigned injuries and opted out of the Aiteo Cup Round of 16 against Bayelsa United and were spotted in the camp of another NPFL club for a contract negotiation without notice, which the management considered their conduct as an act of sabotage.

The suspension of the three players takes immediate effect without pay to serve as a deterrent to other players.

The club has played its last four games undefeated without the suspended players.

Though the trio were rated as some of the best in the club, the Emmanuel Tama Aondofa-led management has zero tolerance for indiscipline and have to enforce not minding whose ox is gored.