Metro & Crime

Benue loses council chairman to COVID-19

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Comment(0)

*Ortom: His death shocking, swears-in deputy

The Chairman of Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State, Hon. Daniel Ukehemba Deajir is dead.

Hon. Deajir died of COVID-19 related ailments barely two weeks after he was allegedly quarantined at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Makurdi.

The deceased, who was to have stayed two years in office, spent only eight months having inaugurated in June last year.

Already, Governor Samuel Ortom through his Deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu Friday inaugurated late Deajir’s Deputy, Hon. Andrew Iorver as substantive chairman of the local government.

As at the time of filing this report, arrangements were being made for the burial of the deceased.

Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, said the death of Hon. Deajir “is quite shocking and devastating”.

The governor described the deceased as a gentleman and diligent administrator who was already making positive impact in his stewardship of the local government area before his sudden death.

He said the demise of the council chairman is a blow to the entire state.

