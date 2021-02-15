News Top Stories

Benue: Makurdi residents groan over water scarcity

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Residents of Makurdi metropolis, the Benue State capital, have continued to groan over the scarcity of water in the city.

 

Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that areas worst hit included Wadata, North Bank, High Level, Agber Village, Lobi Quarters, Mount Saint Gabriel’s College and Kwararafa Quarters, among others.

 

But the state government at the weekend said at least $55 million was required to complete work on the reticulation of water from the Greater Makurdi waterworks. Our Correspondent who visited most of the affected areas, saw many people carrying buckets and jerry cans looking for water for their domestic use.

 

Speaking with New Telegraph, a resident of Wadata area of the metropolis, Mrs. Mary Abayol, said even though they had a tap installed in their compound, the state water board was not pumping water for them to use.

 

She said despite the non-supply of water, they were still “compelled by the agency to pay the monthly water bills.”

 

On his part, Gabriel Inalegwu, of Agber village and Zungwenen Adekwagh of High Level, all lamented perennial scarcity of water in the capital city and called on the state government to do something to tackle the situation.

 

Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Engr. Joshua Dondo Ahire, said the state government needed about $55 million to com plete work on the Greater Makurdi waterworks to improve on the water situation in the state.

 

Ahire said before Governor Samuel Ortom came into office, the water situation was more pathetic, stressing that the situation had improved as broken pipes and other damages had been repaired and or replaced with new ones.

