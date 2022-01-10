Benue: Man loses 3 children to midnight fire in Otukpo

Three children belonging to a secondary school teacher at Jesus College in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, Mr. Ikwuatyum Ochoche, have been burnt to death in a midnight inferno. The incident occurred in Ochoche’s apartment within the school’s premises shortly before Christmas. Ochoche’s fourth child survived because he was said to be studying in another school when the incident occurred. Thestate’sDeputyGovernor, Engr. Benson Abounu, at the weekend visited the Obaganya- Otukpo family house of Mr. Ikwuatyum Ochoche to condole with the family. Engr. Abounu consoled Mr. Ochoche, who was also badly burnt while trying to rescue his children from the fire. He called on him and his wife, who were the only ones that survived the midnight fire, to look up toGodforcomfortandstrengthasno one else can comfort them. Mr.Ochoche, in a response, thanked the Deputy Governor for identifying with him and his wife in their hour of sorrow and for visiting them despite his busy schedule
