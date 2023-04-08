Benue Massacre: Ortom calls for calm, vigilance

Following Wednesday’s brutal murder of over 46 people in Umogidi in Enterkpa ward of Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State by Fulani herdsmen terrorists, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom yesterday called for calm, just as he appealed to the people to be vigilant to ward off such attacks in future. Ortom spoke separately at Adoka Centre, where those displaced by the attack are taking refuge, and at Umogidi, the scene of the killings, where he toured the deserted community and was shown fresh graves of those killed by the herdsmen. The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu, lamented the unending killing of people of the state by the Fulani herdsmen and the inability of security agencies to rein in the armed herdsmen. He appealed for calm and restraint, while stressing the need for the people, “to be security conscious and remain ever vigilant to avoid being killed like chickens.” Chairman of OtukpoLGA and an indigene of Umogidi, Bako Ejeh, whose biological son, brother-inlaw, and nephew, were among those killed by the herdsmen, told Ortom that the killings took place after they had buried three of their people, who were killed a day earlier by the terrorists. He disclosed that they had no problems with the herdsmen, and wondered why they decided to attack his people in such a gruesome manner. Ejeh thanked Ortom and Abounu for responding immediately to their distress calls. He, however, called on the security agencies to bolster their presence in the area to check the menace of the herdsmen. One of the high points of the visit to Umogidi was the discovery of a 45-year housewife, Ene Ujah, who was believed to have been killed with others, having not been seen for four days. The highly emaciated Ujah was found unconscious in one of the deserted rooms, frozen by fear, and unable to walk. She was brought out and resuscitated to the delight of the deputy governor, her relations, and the people around. Abounu was accompanied on the visit by Col. Paul Hemba (rtd), who is the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security. Hemba, however, was represented by the Brigade Commander, 401 Special Forces Brigade, Makurdi. Also, there were the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Abel Adah Ikwom, and the member representing Adoka/Ugboju State Constituency, Benue State House of Assembly, Michael Audu
