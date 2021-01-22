Benue: Midnight fire guts 18 houses, renders many homeless in Otukpo

*LG chair visits, sympathizes with victims

Hundreds of people including women and children were rendered homeless and properties worth millions of naira destroyed as midnight fire on Wednesday razed over 18 houses in Akwete in Alan Council Ward of Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The conflagration, which started when some people were asleep, spilled over to Thursday morning destroying many thatched houses.

No life was, however, lost in the incident.

New Telegraph learnt that the fire was said to have started when some unknown persons set some grass on fire in order to hunt animals when a strong harmattan wind aided the rapid spread of the fire into some of the compounds.

The Otukpo Local Government Chairman, Rt. Hon. George Alli, who swiftly visited the scenes of the disaster in company of the counsellor representing Alan ward in the Otukpo Legislative Assembly, Hon. James Akpala, expressed sadness over the disaster.

“I heard about this unfortunate incident this morning (on Thursday) and was greatly disturbed. So I quickly said let me come here to see things for myself and sympathize with those affected by the fire incident which destroyed many properties in this very difficult time. This type of thing shouldn’t happen to anybody,” he said.

Rt. Hon. Alli, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on

Media and Gender Affairs, Mr. Desmond Oogwu, advised that people should always take precautionary steps to avoid possible fire outbreak by clearing their surroundings of all combustible materials that can speed up rapid fire during this harmattan season.

Like this: Like Loading...