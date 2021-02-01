News

Benue: Military arrest 17 Gana boys, rescue 19 kidnapped victims

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

No fewer than 17 suspected kidnappers linked to late Benue militia warlord Terwase Akwaza, popularly known as ‘Gana’, have been apprehended by a combined team of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) and other security forces.

 

The suspects were said to be responsible for the kidnap of some persons believed to be indigenes of Taraba State.

 

Security Adviser to Benue State Governor, Col. Paul Hemba (rtd), who briefed journalists on the incident in his office at the Government House in Makurdi, said the people were kidnapped last month along Wukari/Takum road which triggered the crisis between the Tiv and Jukun people living along the axis.

 

 

Col. Hemba stated that miffed by the action of the kidnapers, Governor Samuel Ortom swiftly directed security agencies to swing into action and rescue the victims.

 

 

He said following the directive, a combined team of Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS), troops of 93 Battalion in Taraba State, men of the 72 Special Forces in Makurdi and Mobile Policemen in Takum, swung into action and raided suspected hideouts where the criminals were hiding the victims where 19 out of the 23 abducted victims were rescued while the whereabouts of the other four is unknown.

