Benue: Nab killers of Methodist Pastors, Ortom urges security agents

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom Sunday tasked security operatives to arrest those responsible for the killing of two Methodist Church Pastors, Moses Ijoko and Emmanuel Aleje in Ochoro community in Konshisha Local Government Area of the state.

The governor also condemned the gruesome assassination of the pastors describing the incident as unacceptable.

He urged the chairman of Konshisha Local Government and other stakeholders in the area to ensure that the killers and their sponsors are apprehended to face justice.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, warned those jeopardizing the state government’s efforts to end the crisis between Konshisha and Oju that they won’t escape justice, no matter who they are.

He reaffirmed the resolve of his administration not to surrender the state to criminals and appealed to people of the state to support security agencies with timely and useful information to enable them to succeed.

Governor Ortom called on the people of the area to remain calm and gave assurances that the boundary between Bonta and Ukpute will soon be demarcated as the committee set up to facilitate the demarcation had concluded arrangements for the process.

