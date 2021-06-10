Benue: NBA Chair hospitalised after alleged beating by EFCC officials

Security operatives working at the Makurdi zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have reportedly beat up the Makurdi Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Barrister Justin Gbagir. Gbagir was beaten on Tuesday over alleged invasion of the agency to “protest” the detention of an NBA member, Mrs. Aver Shima, by the EFCC. The NBA chairman got the beating of his life after he was briefed by the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Michael Gusa, to go to the commission where Shima, who is the association’s Treasurer, was detained.

The New Telegraph learnt that the Makurdi branch of the NBA held a meeting and resolved to sue EFCC to seek redress for their action. Shima was detained on allegation that she gave legal advice to the Chairman of Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mr. Joseph Utse, who was reported to have signed a document suspected to have been allegedly forged and was being investigated by EFCC. Shima, who was assigned to offer official legal services to the SUBEB chairman, also chairs one of the Rent Tribunal Panels in the state. But in a swift reaction, the EFCC denied assaulting the NBA chairman.

The agency, in an unsigned statement posted on its platform by Bayo Adeniran, said “EFCC operatives are always civil in carrying out their official duties”. Adeniran added that investigation carried out indicated Gbagir was not beaten.

He said: “I have carried out an investigation into the allegation that the NBA chairman, Makurdi Branch, was beaten. It was not true. “We are investigating someone for forgery at SUBEB, and we invited her for an interview. About 8pm, some people came in mass, after closing from work, led by NBA chairman, protesting that we should release the woman. “They were advised to leave EFCC premises in order to pave the way for dialogue and eventually the said woman was released to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice. “The NBA chairman was not even around at the time the woman was released and he was never beaten as claimed. “EFCC operatives are always civil in carrying out their official duties.” However, narrating his ordeal in the hands of security operatives, on his hospital bed at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Gbagir said while on his way to EFCC’s office, he made a post on the branch WhatsApp page and enjoined other colleagues who could make it to join him at the EFCC office in Makurdi. He added: “Immediately I alighted from the NBA official bus, the security at the gate of EFCC shouted at me ‘who are you?’ and I replied ‘I’m a Nigerian’.

“As I approached them, almost all of them started shouting at me to go back, pointing their guns at me that if I stepped forward further, they would shoot me. “At the time, the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who was standing across the road in front of Royal Choice Inn, a hotel directly opposite the EFCC office, was calling me to turn back. “I turned back and went to where he was standing by his car with another director from the state Ministry of Justice. “As a result of the shock of the threat by the security at the EFCC office to shoot me, I immediately called our pragmatic and action President, Olumide Akpata, Esq. who also answered my call at first instance and briefed him of the development. I even joked over it that even if I am killed, my colleagues will brief him and he advised me to take it easy. “While I was still talking to Mr. President on phone, the state Attorney General and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General arrived. “One of the personnel of EFCC, who was wearing knickers and personnel wear, approached us where we were standing across the road and confronted me that he was informed that we were there to protest. I told him to call the person who said so to come and say that in our presence. I stated that I am surprised that the same people who did not even listen to me when I came would turn around and be accusing us of coming to protest.”

