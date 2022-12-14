News

Benue: No old naira notes found in Makurdi market – Police

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

 

 

 

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

 

 

The Benue State Police Command Wednesday bruised aside the widely circulated reports that old naira notes were discovered near the Police barracks at the Wadata Market in Makurdi, the state capital.

The report of the recovery of the naira notes is coming on the heels of alleged discovery of huge sums of money amounting to over N32 billion stashed in “Holy Places” in the state.

The controversy surrounding the said money follows the redesign of some of the country’s currency by the Federal Government.

The Police Command in a statement by its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed the discovery but said it was not money but waste papers and was “found in a shop close to Wadata Police Barracks, Makurdi”.

 

Reporter

