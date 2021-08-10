Benue offers scholarship to four-year-old boy recovered from kidnappers

The Benue State government yesterday offered scholarship to a four year old boy, Master Eje Moses Alia Eloneje who was reportedly kidnapped but regained freedom, from nursery school to university level. Master Eloneje, an Igede boy,

New Telegraph gathered was abducted during the brawl between the Bonta people of Konshisha and their Okpute neighbours from Oju where twelve soldiers including a Colonel were killed, a development that led to the killing of scores of Konshisha residents.

The boy was said to have been kidnapped in Ochoro community of Konshisha Local Government. Chairman of Konshisha Local Government Area, Hon. James Jirgba, accompanied by other stakeholders from the area, presented the boy to the governor at the Government House, Makurdi.

Receiving the boy, Governor Samuel Ortom who gave a marching order for the scholarship, expressed happiness over the safe recovery of the boy from his captors.

He directed the state Commissioner for Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar to process the scholarship for immediate action, describing the child as ‘a miracle son’ having been kidnapped and released unhurt.

The governor stated that the only legacy to bequeath to a child is education, stressing that children are the future of the state and Nigeria at large and must be protected.

Governor Ortom condemned the abduction and reaffirmed the resolve of his administration to fight crime in all ramifications. He also commended leaders of Konshisha for securing the release of the boy, even as he admonished youths against crimes.

The Senator representing Benue North East, Dr. Gabriel Suswam who was also present, condemned the act, describing it as unacceptable and pledged his support to Governor Ortom to continue providing security for lives and property of Benue people.

