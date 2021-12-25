Benue: Operation Zenda foils kidnap attempt on UniMkar VC

Men of Operation Zenda Joint Task Force (JTF) led by its Commander, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Justine Gberindyer, yesterday stormed Agbeede town in Konsh isha Local Government Area of Benue State and apprehended two kidnappers, who were contracted to kidnap and kill the Vice Chancellor of University of Mkar, Mkar in Benue State.

The JTF operatives traced the kidnappers to Agbeede town when the Vice Chancellor, Professor Zacharys Anger Gundu reported a case of threat to his life to the state Commissioner of Police, who then detailed Operation Zenda JTF to carry out the investigation.

