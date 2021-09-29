Metro & Crime

Benue: Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, resigns

Terver Akase, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has tendered his resignation from office.
The move he said is to enable him focus on his 2023 governorship aspiration.
The former CPS made this known on Wednesday during a press conference in Makurdi, the state capital where he unveiled his plan for the forthcoming general election.
He said: “I’m grateful to God that he guided and protected me all through the six years of my duties.
“God willing, I will be the next governor of Benue State.
“I believe that the experiences I have garnered here (as spokesman) and learning from one of the best, I shall not fail.
“Our project is christened, ‘Project Benue’, it is our project. I believe that together we will succeed.”
Recall that the governor, on September 15, gave all his appointees seeking elective positions in the forthcoming general elections 15 days ultimatum to resign.
Akase, who has been endorsed by several stakeholders in the state, happened to be the first of the appointees to quit his office.

