Benue: PDP, APC in verbal war over destruction of campaign materials

The Benue State chapters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC) yesterday engaged each other in strong verbal war over the alleged destruction of campaign materials in Gboko Local Government Area belonging to the PDP.
The destruction prompted an anger of Governor Samuel Ortom, who condemned it, saying that it could plunge the state into crisis.
While the governor pointedly blamed the APC for the destruction, the APC said the destruction was executed by thugs that allegedly claimed loyalty to the governor, adding that they (the thugs) were reportedly detailed to do away with the materials that carry the picture of Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar, Presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 election.
Ortom, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Terver Akase, said that, “the act is capable of triggering avoidable crisis in the area and sued for caution on the part of party supporters.
He stressed that no individual or group has the right to pull down campaign materials of political opponents, no matter the circumstances.
He maintained that democracy guarantees the freedom of participation to everyone and no individual has the constitutional authority to intimidate or harass others.
He stated that the introduction of electronic voting has strengthened the country’s electoral system and anyone who is confident about his chances at the polls should canvass for votes among the people rather than attacking other contestants.
Ortom urged security operatives to investigate the incidents in Gboko and bring those responsible to justice, to serve as a deterrent to others.
But the APC, in a swift response, via a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Daniel Ihomun, said: it, “received information from reliable sources that factions within the Peoples Democratic Party, in Benue are at daggers drawn with each other and have gone on a rampage of billboard destruction across the state.
“The information is that the Ortom faction had mobilized miscreants and thugs to destroy billboards across the state with the picture of Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar, Presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 election.
“This order was mindlessly executed by thugs loyal to Governor Ortom and the pro-Atiku Abubarkar’s faction quickly responded with reprisal attacks on the billboards and campaign materials of the Ortom faction.

 

