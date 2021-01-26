Metro & Crime

Benue PDP applauds govs ban on open grazing of livestock

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State Tuesday expressed optimism that Nigerians will witness great improvement in security across the nation following the declaration by state governors that open grazing of livestock be banned in the country.

The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) had risen from a meeting in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Monday, with a joint declaration banning open grazing as a way out of violence and bloodshed across the country from clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

The declaration conveyed in a communique which read in part that “…free-range grazing must be stopped to avoid conflicts between farmers and herders” also stressed on the need to forge cooperation between both groups as a way of strengthening the security and economy of the country.

Throwing its weight behind the declaration, the party, in statement by its state Publicity Secretary, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom, described the decision as courageous and a vindication of the stand earlier taken by Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom through his enactment and enforcement of the Prohibition of Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law (2014).

“Benue PDP affirms once again Governor Ortom’s stand that only a nationwide enforcement of the ban on open grazing will guarantee national security and stimulate economic recovery and growth.

“The party further urges stakeholders in the various states of the country to eschew politics and join forces with the governors to enact enabling legislation and legal frameworks relevant to the enforcement of the ban nationwide.”

