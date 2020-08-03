Benue PDP chides Gemade over defection comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State at the weekend chided its former National Chairman, Senator Barnabas Gemade, over his comments during his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. Gemade had said that the PDP was nervous and jittery over his defection.

The former PDP national chairman had declared at his village, Mbajov, in Mbawar council ward of Konshisha Local Government Area during the event that his rejoining forces with the Ministerof SpecialDutiesandInter- Governmental Affairs, George Akume and Mike Okibe Onoja, among other APC stalwarts to formthegovermentaheadof the 2023 general election had already unsettled the PDP, prompting the renewed battle between the two camps.

At the defection ceremony where 25, 000 party men were reported to have followed Gemade to APC, Director General of Governor Samuel Ortom and Senator Gabriel Suswam’s 2019 campaign organisations, Mr. Terngu Shawon led PDP supporters to the APC. But the PDP, in a swift reaction, hit back at Gemade that it was in no way nervous over his voyage to the APC, describing him as a ‘political nomad’.

The party also blasted Governor Ortom’s campaign director- general for his action, saying his behaviour was not strange to the party as he had even failed to deliver a single polling unit in his council ward during the 2019 election.

In a statement by its state Publicity Secretary, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom, the PDP said Gemade’s “current voyage into the APC is most likely ill-fated as his motive is to wrestle the leadership of the party in Benue from Senator George Akume, who he believes has lost relevance following the party’s defeat to PDP in 2019”.

Iortyom said as a solidly grounded political party, PDP “will not be distracted by the mere gallivanting of nomadic politicians, whose antics are well known to the electorate and won’t be taken seriously, as the party focuses on guiding and supporting the administration of Governor Samuel Ortom towards delivering on its mandate to the people of Benue State.

