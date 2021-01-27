News

Benue PDP lauds gov’s ban on open grazing

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State yesterday expressed optimism that Nigerians would witness great improvement in security across the nation following the declaration by state governors that open grazing of livestock be banned in the country.

 

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) yesterday rose from a meeting in Akure, Ondo State, with a joint declaration banning open grazing as a way out of violence and bloodshed across the country from clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

 

The declaration conveyed in a communique which read in part that; “…free-range grazing must be stopped to avoid conflicts between farmers and herders,” also stressed the need to forge cooperation between both groups as a way of strengthening the security and economy of the country.

 

Throwing its weight behind the declaration, the party, in a statement by its state Publicity Secretary, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom, described the decision as courageous and a vindication of the stand earlier taken by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, through his enactment and enforcement of the Prohibition of Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law (2014).

 

“Benue PDP affirms once again Governor Ortom’s stand that only a nationwide enforcement of the ban on open grazing will guarantee national security and stimulate economic recovery and growth.

 

“The party further urges stakeholders in the various states of the country to eschew politics and join forces with the governors to enact enabling legislation and legal frameworks relevant to the enforcement of the ban nationwide”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

AIRBOY SUSTAINS ‘DANCE’ CAMPAIGN ACROSS MEDIASPHERE

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Airboy is still on top of his game, no doubt. The ‘Dance’ crooner’s readiness for a clean sweep in an industry believed to be highly competitive is one that is fast taking shape.     Since the unveiling of his visuals for ‘Dance’, his latest studio effort. The Amapiano music style lover has suddenly […]
News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 58,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  The 213 official COVID-19 cases reported by Nigerian authorities on Friday took the total number of infections in the nation to 58,062. This is according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night. For more than five weeks, Nigeria has been reporting daily cases below 300, a fact that suggests […]
News Top Stories

Buhari signs amended BOFI Act 2020 into law

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday signed the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020 into law According to a statement made available to journalists by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the new BOFIA 2020 repealed the 1991 Act. The new piece of legislation, he explained, is expected to enhance the soundness and resilience of the financial […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica