Benue pensioners to Ortom: Pay us our entitlements as gov pleads for dialogue

The National Union Coalition of Aggrieved Pensioners in Benue State yesterday again passionately appealed to Governor Samuel Ortom to offset the backlog of unpaid arrears for both state and local government pensioners that have accumulated for 33 and 74 months respectively or risk another mother of all protests.

They also demanded the harmonisation of pension arrears in tune with the current wage rule as enshrined in the constitution of Nigeria. The pensioners tasked the governor to show proof of monthly payments he claimed he had been paying them, insisting that they are tired of hearing of payments made to them in the media and in churches.

Chairman of the pensioners, Mr. Akosu Orban and Secretary, Mac Mtsor, explained in a statement that out of the 33 months pension arrears owed state pensioners, Ortom only inherited six months from his predecessor (Gabriel Suswam) “while the remaining 27 months are the creation of his administration. “The governor claimed that N700, 000,000 is always released monthly for the payment of pension arrears but left other issues untouched. We are not interested in hearing about the money released every month for the payment of our pension; neither in the payment made on the mass media but interested in the actual and physical payment made to pensioners.

