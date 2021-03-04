Metro & Crime

Benue places N5m bounty on killers of Senator Suswam’s elder brother

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Comment(0)

*Extends curfew in Sankera, bans use of Toyota ‘Duck Nyash’

The Benue State Security Council Thursday dangled a N5 million bounty for anyone with useful information that could lead to the arrest of killers of elder brother of Senator Gabriel Suswam who was assassinated early this week.

Besides, the council also extended the dusk to dawn curfew and ban on the use of motorcycles and Toyota Cricket aka ‘Duck Nyash’ earlier slammed on Ukum and Katsina-Ala to Logo local government areas with high restriction of movement of persons from 6pm to 6am to help track down criminal elements terrorising residents of Sankera area.

Governor Samuel Ortom, who briefed journalists shortly after the meeting at the Government House in Makurdi, said the council had declared total war not only against late Suswam’s killers but on all criminal elements including those illegally carrying AK-47 rifles.

Ortom, who presided over the meeting that lasted for about three hours, said the ban on the vehicles followed a plea by the people of Sankera, adding that the Toyota vehicle which was used to assassinate the late Suswam “is perpetually used to commit crime in most parts of the state”.

He said security agencies have been mandated to impound the two vehicles and apprehend anyone using them to operate in the troubled area.

The governor urged the affected “local government chairmen, traditional rulers, vigilante group and Livestock Guards to support conventional security operatives to ensure the effective implementation of the security decisions”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu to tackle infrastructure, unemployment, #EndSARS destructions with ₦1.164trn, says Egube

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

*Targets ₦971bn revenues, earmarks ₦244bn for infrastructure *₦150bn for road maintenance Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is set to tackle the infrastructure deficit in the state and address the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the #EndSARS protests and the general residents’ demands with theY2021 Budget size of ₦1.164 trillion, the state’s Commissioner for […]
Metro & Crime

Youth reps oppose Lekki tollgate reopening

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

*Says: ‘Our views were not reflected’ Youth representatives on the judicial panel established by the Lagos state government to investigate the October 20 Lekki shooting incident have disagreed with the reopening of the tollgate. At its sitting on Saturday, the panel granted approval for the return of tollgate to the control of Lekki Concession Company […]
Metro & Crime

Tension in Aba: Markets shut as soldiers, police barricade roads leading to Correctional Centre

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba Following the declaration of a 24-hour curfew by thr Abia State government and the tension created by a clash between security operatives and some hoodlums on Tuesday, all major and minor markets in Aba, Abia State have been shutdown. New Telegraph learnt that there is a heavy tension in Aba on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica