Benue places N5m bounty on killers of Senator Suswam’s elder brother

*Extends curfew in Sankera, bans use of Toyota ‘Duck Nyash’

The Benue State Security Council Thursday dangled a N5 million bounty for anyone with useful information that could lead to the arrest of killers of elder brother of Senator Gabriel Suswam who was assassinated early this week.

Besides, the council also extended the dusk to dawn curfew and ban on the use of motorcycles and Toyota Cricket aka ‘Duck Nyash’ earlier slammed on Ukum and Katsina-Ala to Logo local government areas with high restriction of movement of persons from 6pm to 6am to help track down criminal elements terrorising residents of Sankera area.

Governor Samuel Ortom, who briefed journalists shortly after the meeting at the Government House in Makurdi, said the council had declared total war not only against late Suswam’s killers but on all criminal elements including those illegally carrying AK-47 rifles.

Ortom, who presided over the meeting that lasted for about three hours, said the ban on the vehicles followed a plea by the people of Sankera, adding that the Toyota vehicle which was used to assassinate the late Suswam “is perpetually used to commit crime in most parts of the state”.

He said security agencies have been mandated to impound the two vehicles and apprehend anyone using them to operate in the troubled area.

The governor urged the affected “local government chairmen, traditional rulers, vigilante group and Livestock Guards to support conventional security operatives to ensure the effective implementation of the security decisions”.

