Benue places N5m bounty on Suswam's brother's killers

Benue State Security Council yesterday promised a N5 million reward for anyone with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the killers of Senator Gabriel Suswam’s elder brother. Chief Terkura Suswam, elder brother of former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswam, was assassinated early this week. Also yesterday, the Security Council also extended the dusk to dawn curfew and ban on the use of motorcycles and Toyota Cricket otherwise called “Duck Nyash” earlier slammed on Ukum and Katsina-Ala local government areas to the Logo Local Government Area. The curfew restricts movement from 6pm to 6am to help track down criminals terrorising residents of Sankera area.

The state Governor, Samuel Ortom, who briefed journalists shortly after the meeting at the Government House, Makurdi, said the Council had declared a total war not only on Terkura’s killers but on all criminals including those illegally carrying AK47 rifles. Ortom, who presided over the meeting that lasted about three hours, said the ban on followed a plea by the people of Sankera.

The governor added that the Toyota Cricket, which was used to assassinate Terkura, “is perpetually used to commit crime in most parts of the state”. He said s e c u r i t y agencies had been mandated to impound motorcycles and Toyota Cricket and apprehend anyone using them to operate in the areas. The governor urged the affected “local government chairmen, traditional rulers, vigilantes and Livestock Guards to support conventional security operatives to ensure the effective implementation of the security decisions”.

The Security Council, Ortom said, also directed all commercial vehicles to update their operational papers to ensure that they were not fake and must always pick passengers at the motor parks to check rampant cases of kidnapping. He directed local government chairmen in the areas to work closely with officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and vigilantes to enforce the directives.

Ortom said the Council also took far-reaching decisions to ensure safety of students in boarding schools across the state owing to the growing insecurity situation in the North- East and North-West by sensitising them to the need to be security conscious. He announced the setting up of a sensitisation committee made up of his Security Adviser, Col. Paul Hemba (rtd), Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Ken Achabo, and traditional rulers to help monitor the sensitisation exercise

