Benue police arrest fleeing Kuje prison escapee

The police in Benue State yesterday said they arrested one of the escapees from the Kuje Correctional Centres. The Commissioner of Police Wale Abass confirmed the arrest in a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Catherine Anene, a Superintendent of Police. Anene said during interrogation, the fugitive identified as Ebube Igwe confessed to have escaped from Kuje prison after it was attacked by terrorists. According to the CP, Jude also confessed that he is an awaiting trial inmate standing trial in a case of culpable homicide involving his girlfriend. The statement reads: “On 19/7/2022 at about 3pm, information was received about one Ebube Igwe Jude, a fugitive who had arrived in Makurdi as a result of Kuje jailbreak. Detectives deployed to investigate the case arrested him at George Akume way, Wurukum, Makurdi.”
Related Articles
Ogun: Man, 35 arrested for kidnapping minors during church service
The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 35-yearold man, Sakiru Famuyiwa for allegedly abducting two children in a church in Abeokuta, the state capital. The suspect, it was gathered, abducted the children, aged two and three, during a Good Friday service at Celestial Church of Christ in Ijeja area of Abeokuta. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Gani Adams raises the alarm over armed terrorists in Oyo National Park
The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, yesterday disclosed that armed terrorists now occupied a town, Kishi, in the Oyo North West of Oke Ogun zone of Oyo State as well as the vast Old Oyo National Park. Iba Gani Adams, however, expressed worry that the region was gradually becoming a haven […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Zoning APC presidential ticket to North, suicidal – Dowells
A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State and Coordinator, Movement for Better Nigeria (MBN), Dr. Paul Dowells, has described any attempt by the ruling party to zone its presidential ticket to the North as dead on arrival. There have been strong speculations that the leadership of APC is considering a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)