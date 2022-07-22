News

Benue police arrest fleeing Kuje prison escapee

The police in Benue State yesterday said they arrested one of the escapees from the Kuje Correctional Centres. The Commissioner of Police Wale Abass confirmed the arrest in a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Catherine Anene, a Superintendent of Police. Anene said during interrogation, the fugitive identified as Ebube Igwe confessed to have escaped from Kuje prison after it was attacked by terrorists. According to the CP, Jude also confessed that he is an awaiting trial inmate standing trial in a case of culpable homicide involving his girlfriend. The statement reads: “On 19/7/2022 at about 3pm, information was received about one Ebube Igwe Jude, a fugitive who had arrived in Makurdi as a result of Kuje jailbreak. Detectives deployed to investigate the case arrested him at George Akume way, Wurukum, Makurdi.”

 

