Benue: Police arrest one over ex-CP’s wife’s murder

Benue State Police Command yesterday said they had arrested suspect in connection with the murder of Mrs. Eunice Aghanya, wife of retired Police Commissioner, Ebezimako Aghanya, in Makurdi.

Eunice was murdered in her residence behind Kismet Hotel off David Mark bypass in Makurdi, by assailants who reportedly trailed her home.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, said in a statement in Makurdi that the command had already launched a full-scale investigation through detectives attached to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) to unearth the criminals involved in the dastardly act.

Anene said police detectives, who received report about the killing, swiftly moved to the house of the deceased where she resided alone behind her bakery.

She said: “Her car was seen parked in front of her gate and her fence broken into but her doors were locked. The team noticed blood stains on the window of the deceased and curiously broke into the house where they found the body laying in a pool of blood with a deep cut on the head.”

The PPRO said information received on March 13, 2021 about 9.30am that Mrs. Eunice Aganya could not be seen by her co-chiefs who had planned to pay a courtesy call on a royal father in Makurdi.

Anene said the Police Commissioner, Audu Madaki, had commiserated with Ebezimako Aganya (rtd) and family members. Madaki promised that no stone would be left unturned to apprehend the other culprits.

The PPRO said the victim’s body had been deposited at the morgue of Bishop Murray Medi

