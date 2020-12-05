Metro & Crime

Benue police arrest varsity student while  selling car of prof he robbed, Killed

Posted on Author Reporter

 

The Police Command in Benue says it has arrested Mr Jeremiah Nnamdi, a student of Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM) over the alleged killing of an associate professor at the institution, Karl Kwaghger.
This is contained in a statement on Saturday by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene.
NAN reports that the university don was killed on November 28 at the Tarka Foundation, Gboko, where he had gone for relaxation.
The police said that the suspect, who hails from Imo State was arrested in Abuja while trying to sell a car belonging to the deceased.
“Swiftly, police detectives where deployed to the scene where they met the victim brutally stabbed on his ribs and cut on his neck.
“The victim was rushed to Bishop Murray Hospital where he was confirmed dead, and was deposited at the morgue.
“During investigation, one Jeremiah Nnamdi of Umigwe village, Imo State, a student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi was arrested in Abuja where he went to sell the car of the deceased.”
According to the police, the suspect has already confessed to the crime and further investigation is ongoing.
“The suspect confessed to the crime and further stated that his initial intention was to threaten the victim with a make-believe gun and rob the deceased of his car.
“But he ended up killing him because of his resistance and took the car away,” the police added.

