Benue: Police arrests eight criminals linked with massacre, burial of six people in shallow graves

*Suspects kill their wives for exposing them

*As vigilante arrests two kidnapping kingpins in Otukpo

The Benue State Police Command Thursday confirmed the arrest of eight out of 10 suspected bandits and serial killer gang members that reportedly killed six people and buried them in shallow graves in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state.

This is just as local vigilante group in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state have arrested two suspected members of a notorious five-man kidnapping and robbery gang that have been terrorising residents of Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, in a statement said the eight suspects were picked after detectives acted on intelligence.

The dead bodies discovered in the shallow graves, New Telegraph learnt, included that of one kidnapped victim, Catherine Akishi.

Two of the suspects, who led team of police to the site in Katsina-Ala are: Aondoaseer Terseer, alias Bob Tsetse, 23 years old, and Orkashima David, alias Cash-money.

Anene said the criminals were a 10-man gang of kidnap suspects that escaped from Sankara axis but trailed and arrested from Osun State and brought back for further investigation.

