Benue: Police confirm killing of Prophet over missing genitals

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

The Benue State Police Command Monday confirmed the brutal murder of one Prophet Uhembe Jacob of Divine Shadow Church by irate youths at Daudu in Guma Local Government Area of the state over his alleged involvement in the mysterious disappearance of male genital organs in the community.
The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, who gave the confirmation said that the prophet was killed while trying to escape.
Anene said: “The man was killed while attempting to run away in his car from Daudu sometime last week. He was to be picked up by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Daudu but he rushed into his vehicle and ran away out of fear. He was later killed.”
Inquired whether anyone had been apprehended in connection with the murder of the prophet, the PPRO said the Command had earlier arrested eight persons and that investigation was ongoing on the matter.
It would be recalled that Uhembe’s Church as well as some buildings traced to him and another alleged accomplice, were burnt down last week over the same allegation.
Prophet Uhembe, who founded the church, was accused by members of the community of charging  N12,0000 from each victims of alleged missing organ before curing them.
A local, who preferred anonymity, said rather than run to the Daudu Divisional Police Officer, he decided to run away out of fear.
“Sadly, it was while he was running away in his car that the youths who apparently were on his trail, caught him and killed him in a village along Lafia road,” he said.

