Benue: Police disagree with Ortom, army over herdsmen killings

The Benue State police command yesterday disagreed with Governor Samuel Ortom and the Nigerian Army over the killing of seven people in Chembe community of Logo Local Government Area of the state at the weekend.

The attack and killings attracted the concern of troops of the joint military spike operation known as Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) and Governor Samuel Ortom, who called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare armed Fulani herdsmen killing innocent people in communities in the state as terrorists.

The governor noted that declaring the armed herders operating in the state as terrorists would end the wave of impunity and guarantee the rule of law.

Ortom added that seven people were brutally killed in the attack, while the army alleged that they killed two of the attackers.

The troops said the herdsmen were among those that had stormed the community last Friday night, killing two locals and injuring two others.

Local residents said the troops recovered one AK47 and 10 rounds of ammunition during an exchange of gunfire and destroyed the terrorists camp at Arufu in neighbouring Taraba State.

Like this: Like Loading...