Benue: Police kill robber in military uniform during shootout

Police yesterday said they killed a suspected armed robber clad in military uniform on Makurdi-Lafia Road, Benue State, following a gun duel with policemen deployed on routine patrols. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, disclosed this in a statement. She said: “On March 31, 2021, about 10am, a team of police officers on patrol encountered armed robbers in military and police uniforms, robbing commuters of their belongings on Makurdi-Lafia Road and engaged them in a gun duel.

“On sighting the police, the robbers engaged the police in a gun battle but were over powered by the police response, which repelled them to a nearby bush. “In the process, one of the robbers sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) where he was confirmed dead.” Anene said the suspect’s body was deposited at the hospital morgue while investigations were still in progress. The PPRO explained that the deployment of more police officers on Makurdi-Lafia Road was as a result of reports about the regrouping of armed robbers and frequent attacks on the road users.

Like this: Like Loading...