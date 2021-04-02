Metro & Crime

Benue: Police kill robber in military uniform during shootout

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Police yesterday said they killed a suspected armed robber clad in military uniform on Makurdi-Lafia Road, Benue State, following a gun duel with policemen deployed on routine patrols. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, disclosed this in a statement. She said: “On March 31, 2021, about 10am, a team of police officers on patrol encountered armed robbers in military and police uniforms, robbing commuters of their belongings on Makurdi-Lafia Road and engaged them in a gun duel.

“On sighting the police, the robbers engaged the police in a gun battle but were over powered by the police response, which repelled them to a nearby bush. “In the process, one of the robbers sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) where he was confirmed dead.” Anene said the suspect’s body was deposited at the hospital morgue while investigations were still in progress. The PPRO explained that the deployment of more police officers on Makurdi-Lafia Road was as a result of reports about the regrouping of armed robbers and frequent attacks on the road users.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

How we burnt BRT buses, police station –Teenager

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A 15-year-old boy has told police how he and others burnt the Shangisha Police Station and the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses at Berger terminal during the #EndSARS protest in Lagos State. The suspect, Staven Samuel, said he was returning from work when he joined the protesters to set the police station ablaze. According to […]
Metro & Crime

#OccupyLekkiTollGate : Comedian ‘Mr. Macaroni’ says govt should protect all Nigerians

Posted on Author Reporter

  Popular Nigerian comedian, Mr.  Macaroni, real name Debo Adebayo, has made his first public statement after the police arrested and subsequently released him over his involvement in the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest on Saturday. Mr. Macaroni spoke via his verified Twitter account on Saturday night – hours after the police reportedly granted him and other protesters […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill naval officer, stray bullet kills woman in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Gunmen have killed a naval officer at a check-point at Kwale in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State. The armed men reportedly ambushed naval officers at their duty post and shot the victim.   Also, a stray bullet from an officer of the newly inaugurated Delta State Security outfit – Operation Delta Hawk, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica