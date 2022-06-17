Benue: Police nabs two suspected Fulani militia, rescue kidnapped victim

The Benue State Joint Task Force (JTF) of the Nigeria Police Force Friday said they have arrested two suspected Fulani militants, Abdul Muhammed and Yusuf Saidu, who kidnapped a business man, Mr. Okpeh Raphael to their hideout in the forest.

Commander of Operation Zenda in the state, CSP Gberindyer Justin, disclosed this in Makurdi, the state capital.

CSP Gberindyer explained that the suspected armed Fulani militia numbering about eight stormed a village in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state and made away with a timber dealer, Okpeh Raphael who was on his way to his farm.

The Zenda boss said, on receiving the information, his men swung into action by going after the kidnappers to their hideout in the forest.

“After a serious gun duel, the victim was rescued with a gun shot wound on his leg while six of the kidnappers escaped, two were arrested,” he explained.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...