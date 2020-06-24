News

Benue: Police recover military uniforms, weapons from 60 cultists

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

The Benue State Police Command
Wednesday said it had arrested 60 suspected cultists with military camouflage uniforms and bulletproof jackets.
The Command also recovered dangerous weapons from them including four locally made guns, five axes, three black and two red berets, P-cap bag among other items.
Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Makurdi, the state capital.
The PPRO said the arrests, which were made through intelligence gathering, were made as part of the Command’s efforts to reduce crime in the state.
“During the period under review; sixty (60) suspected cultists were arrested, four (4) locally made guns, five (5) axes, three (3) black and two (2) red berets, a pair of military camouflage trousers, P-cap bag, bulletproof jacket and other items were recovered from them,” she said.
DSP Anene said on June 14 at about 0100hrs, eight suspected members of different cult groups were arrested at different locations in Makurdi Metropolis during which two dane guns, packs of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, a pair of military camouflage trousers, two berets and assorted charms were recovered from them.

