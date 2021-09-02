Benue: Police rescue kidnapped ex-INEC Rec, recover weapons

The Benue State Police Command Thursday said they have rescued the former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Abuja, Dr. Godwin Kwanga unhurt.

Dr. Kwanga, who is currently a lecturer at the Benue State University (BSU) in the Department. of Geography, was rescued Thursday by men of the Operation Zenda of the state police command.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Tunji Akingbola, confirmed the rescue of the varsity don in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Office, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene.

CP Agboola said the command received information about Dr. Kwanga’s abduction on Tuesday at about 11:30 pm after he left his business premises along George Akume way and was whisked away by his captors to an unknown destination.

He said immediately, police detectives were deployed to launch investigation and a Toyota Highlander SUV belonging to the victim was recovered on the same day while investigation continued.

“On 2nd September, 2021 at about 10am, information was gathered that the victim was held hostage at Tse-Anjov village, Welfare quarters, Makurdi, operatives invaded the hideout and the suspects engaged the police in a gun duel but were overpowered by the police. The victim was successfully rescued unhurt while the hoodlums escaped with bullets wounds.

Items recovered from the scene include; one (1) AK-47 rifle loaded with eight (8) live ammunition, fourty three (43) expanded ammunition and two Toyota Camry vehicles.”

The Commissioner of Police advised members of the public

to provide useful information to the police about any suspected movement of hoodlums and cooperate with officers who are on trial of the hoodlums.

He assured people of the state of the command’s continuous efforts to rid the state of criminality.

