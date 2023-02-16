Benue protesters block Otukpo-Enugu Highway over rejection of old banknotes

Hundreds of aggrieved youths in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State yesterday blocked the Otukpo-Enugu Highway in protest against new naira scarcity and the rejection of the old notes by traders. The protesters also reportedly made bonfires on other major streets in Otukpo, resulting in gridlock for hours. It took the intervention of the police to restore calm in the town. According to them, the naira and fuel scarcity is adversely frustrating ordinary Nigerians.
Related Articles
FRSC deploys 25,224 personnel, 580 patrol vehicles, for Easter
To ensure a safe and smooth 2021 Easter celebrations, the Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC) has deployed a total of 25, 224 personnel to cover the various highways across the country with monitors deployed to ensure compliance to the operational guidelines of the special patrol scheduled to commence from March 31, and terminate on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fitch affirms Nigeria at ‘B’; outlook stable
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B’ with a stable outlook. In a statement released yesterday, the rating agency said that Nigeria’s ‘B’ rating is supported by: “The large size of the country’s economy, a low General Government (GG) debt-to-GDP ratio, small foreign-currency (FX) indebtedness of the sovereign, and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NSE: Investors gain N112bn in July
Notwithstanding the continuous spread of COVID-19 pandemic the Nigerian economy has witnessed, the local bourse boosted by the remote trading recorded a gain of N110 billion during the month. Investigation by New Telegraph showed that activities on the stock market, which opened the trading month at N12.769 trillion in market capitalisation and 24,479.22 in index […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)