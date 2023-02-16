News

Benue protesters block Otukpo-Enugu Highway over rejection of old banknotes

Hundreds of aggrieved youths in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State yesterday blocked the Otukpo-Enugu Highway in protest against new naira scarcity and the rejection of the old notes by traders. The protesters also reportedly made bonfires on other major streets in Otukpo, resulting in gridlock for hours. It took the intervention of the police to restore calm in the town. According to them, the naira and fuel scarcity is adversely frustrating ordinary Nigerians.

 

