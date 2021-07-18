News

Benue: PSN denies involvement in unwholesome practices

Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI The Benue State branch of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) yesterday debunked reports of involvement in unwholesome practices.

 

Chairman of PSN in the state, Pharm. Aloysius Ikyon stated this in an interview in Makurdi while reacting to reports of its involvement in unwholesome medical practices.

 

Pharm. Ikyon noted that the activities of pharmacists in the state are regulated by the national body of PSN and have at no time, indulged in any sharp practices, a situation he said is detrimental to the image of the body. “Pharmacists in Benue State are law abiding, operating gladly within the bounds of regulations.

 

We strongly condemn illegal pharmaceutical practices, and will allow the laws take due course on any offender. “We want to educate the public that the PSN is the sole statutory body charged with the responsibility of regulating pharmacy practice in Nigeria by Decree No. 91 of 1992 (now Act P. 17 LFN 2004).

 

The PCN has established an office in Benue State and Pharmaceutical Inspection Committee which monitors the practice of pharmacy in the state, striving to ensure that members of the public have access to life and efficacious medicines as well as pharmaceutical care services”.

