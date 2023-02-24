2023 Elections News

Benue PWDs Commend INEC, Ortom For Inclusion in Electoral Process

The Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Governor Samuel Ortom for providing an enabling environment for over 3, 680 with PWDs to exercise their franchise in the ongoing electoral process.

Chairman of the Association in the state, Mr Bem Ashe, who gave the commendation at a news conference in Makurdi, Benue State said the association has about 7, 265 registered members but with a voting strength of 3,680 that cut across six clusters.

Me Ashe identified the clusters to include: people with visual impairment, the deaf, people with albinism, the physically challenged, leprosy survivors and spinal cord injury.

He lamented that previous administrations in the country had discriminated against members of the association on election matters but expressed gratitude to the INEC for the provision of materials like the Braille Ballot Guide (BBG), and Poster EC 30E to enable them to exercise their civic rights.

“Here in Benue State, we paid a courtesy visit to Governor Ortom and presented an award to him as “The Best Disability Governor in the country”; because when he assumed office he called us and said what are your problems?

“We told him and those problems we didn’t tell him, he provided them to us among them were the appointment of three of our members as Special Assistants to the governor on disability”.

“So we commended Governor Ortom and indeed the INEC for providing an enabling environment for us to fully participate in the electoral process”.

Earlier, the INEC Disability Desk Officer, Mrs Margaret Abakume, stressed the need for the physically challenged to be accorded equal rights and encouraged to exercise their civic responsibilities.

Mrs Abakume, in a paper entitled: “Disability Votes Matters: Leaving No One Behind, disclosed that the commission has fully included persons with disabilities to vote in the 2023 general elections.

She named some of the materials provided for persons with disabilities to vote today including a braille ballot guide for the visually impaired persons, magnified glasses for persons with Albinism, and Poster EC -30 to guide the hearing impaired for the voting process among others to aid persons with Disabilities during elections.

The INEC officer explained that disability rights are derived from the international charter of which Nigeria is a signatory including the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights; the African Charter and Peoples Rights and the United Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

