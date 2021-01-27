Benue raises alarm over massive influx of armed herdsmen in state

The Benue State government Wednesday raised the alarm over a heavy deployment of armed Fulani herdsmen with cattle into the state for open grazing and possible attack on residents.

Dozens of the armed insurgents, the government said, are also making incursions into Agatu and Gwer West local government areas of the state.

The alarm is coming less than one week after Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule broke silence on massive influx of suspected Boko Haram insurgents whom he said were camped in a forest in neighbouring Nasarawa State.

The invasion is also coming days after governors in the country met and unanimously resolved to adopt ranching as the modern method of animal husbandry to check perennial clashes between farmers and marauding herdsmen.

Deputy Governor of the state, Engr. Benson Abounu told newsmen while parading over 346 cows impounded by men of the Livestock Guards from the militant herders that the insurgents were fully armed with AK 47 rifles and were camped at the bank of River Benue ready to make incursion into the state through Kaseyo community in Guma Local Government Area, homestead of Governor Samuel Ortom.

“We have been able to ascertain the fact that there appears to be massive deployment of herdsmen with their cattle on the brink of River Benue on the Nasarawa State border.

“We also observed that a good number of these herdsmen are not ordinary herdsmen, they were heavily armed with many of them with AK47 rifles and their cows were also impounded,” he said.

He said six of the herdsmen have been apprehended and handed over to the state police command for prosecution.

Like this: Like Loading...