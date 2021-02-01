Metro & Crime

Benue receives 19 repatriated victims of child trafficking

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

Benue State government yesterday received 19 victims of child trafficking returned from Lagos State.

 

This followed the intervention of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Break the Silence Initiative Nigeria (BSiN). The victims made up of seven boys from Ushongo and 12 from Vandeikya local government areas of the state were among many other unidentified Benue children trafficked to different parts of Nigeria by some people who security operatives described as “unscrupulous elements”.

 

Receiving the victims on behalf of the government, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Tabitha Igirgi, appreciated the NGO involved and the Nigeria Police for the interception and the return of the affected children. Igirgi added that the state government would do all it could to end the ugly practice.

 

Before handing over the victims to government, the Executive Director of BSiN, Mrs. Phoebe Awange, who was with Mr. Benjamin Usman of Child Trafficking Department, Lagos State Police Command, explained that her organisation swung into action upon receiving a tip-off on the 28th January, 2021, leading to the rescue of the victims and the arrest of two traffickers currently undergoing investigation.

 

She urged the Benue State government to beam its searchlight on the southern part of the country, especially Lagos and Rivers states as there were more victims of trafficking yet to be discovered.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos Health Commissioner, Abayomi, tests positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for coronavius. But the commissioner, who has proceeded on a 14-day selfisolation in his home, said he was responding positively to treatment after testing positive.   The Commissioner for InformationandStrategy, GbengaOmotoso, disclosed Abayomi’s COVID-19 status in a statement yesterday. Omotoso said Abayomi would be […]
Metro & Crime

Ex-Oyo gov, Ajimobi, dies of coronavirus

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo , Musa Pam, and Onyekachi Eze

•Governors, PDP mourn Former Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State is dead. His death came about a month’s treatment at the First Cardiology Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos. Ajimobi, 70, was said to have died of complications arising from coronavirus. The former governor, who last week reportedly slipped into coma at the hospital where the Chief of […]
Metro & Crime

Offa bank robbery: How Police killed six suspects in my presence – Suspect

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

One of the suspects in the April 5, 2018 Offa bank robbery, Azeez Salawu, Friday told a court in Ilorin, Kwara state, how six suspects were allegedly killed in his presence by policemen in Abuja. He said that the policemen interrogating him did that purposely to coerce him to admit his alleged participation in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica