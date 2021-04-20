Metro & Crime

Benue recovers MMG, seven rifles from soldiers’ killers

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

Benue State Security Council yesterday said it had recovered eight AK47 rifles taken from slain soldiers by a militia group in Konshisha Local Government and handed over to the military.

 

Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this to journalists after an expanded Security Council meeting held at the Government House in Makurdi.

 

The governor, who presided over the meeting, said that out of the 12 guns taken by the bandits, eight, including a machine gun, had been recovered.

 

According to him, the military has earlier recovered one. Ortom also said four people – the Deputy Chairman of Konshisha Local Government Area, Sam Kave, a councillor, a kindred head and district head – had been handed over to security agencies for interrogation

The governor said the Security Council resolved that he should lead a delegation to President Muhammadu Buhari to condole with him over the killing of the soldiers.

 

He said: “The Security Council resolved that I should lead a delegation of the Security Council to condole with President Muhammadu Buhari over what took place in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State.

 

“The delegation is also to appreciate the Minister of Defence and all the Service Chiefs that visited Benue and to have allowed the state government and Security Council to wade into the matter instead of resorting to selfhelp by looking for their weapons.”

 

Ortom said he would liaise with the Executive Council on what would be appropriate to be given  to families of the deceased soldiers to assuage their pains.

 

On the humanitarian crisis caused by the military destruction of property and displacement of people in the area, the governor promised that government would provide relief to displaced persons.

 

At least 11 officers, including a Captain, were recently ambushed by Bonta militia gang and killed. The soldiers were buried last week at the Military Cemetery in Makurdi during which the governor promised to ensure quick recovery of the stolen arms.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man arraigned for bus theft

Posted on Author Haliyah Idowu and Ebube Eruchalu

A man, Mr. Nkem Vitalis, has been arraigned for theft before Samuel Ilori Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Ogba, Lagos. Vitalis was accused of stealing a yellow Volkswagen LT bus valued at N800,000, belonging to Mr. Chidi Eze. According to the prosecution counsel, Vitalis by his action has committed a felony. The case was presided over […]
Metro & Crime

COVID- 19 stalls continuation of Offa bank robbery trial

Posted on Author Reporter

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin   The trial of the suspects of the April 5, 2018 Offa bank robbery could not continue on Wednesday as the doors of the court of the trial judge, Justice Haleema Saleeman, were under lock and key. Though prison officials arrived the court premises at 9.05 am with all the five […]
Metro & Crime

Pensioners block entry point into Calabar over 7 month’s arrears

Posted on Author Clement James,

Pensioners in their hundreds on Monday complicated security matters in Cross River State as they blocked the only entry point into the state capital, Calabar, over alleged non-payment of pension to them for the past seven months. As early as 8 am, the pensioners, mostly old people from all the 18 local government areas of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica