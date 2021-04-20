Benue recovers MMG, seven rifles from soldiers’ killers

Benue State Security Council yesterday said it had recovered eight AK47 rifles taken from slain soldiers by a militia group in Konshisha Local Government and handed over to the military.

Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this to journalists after an expanded Security Council meeting held at the Government House in Makurdi.

The governor, who presided over the meeting, said that out of the 12 guns taken by the bandits, eight, including a machine gun, had been recovered.

According to him, the military has earlier recovered one. Ortom also said four people – the Deputy Chairman of Konshisha Local Government Area, Sam Kave, a councillor, a kindred head and district head – had been handed over to security agencies for interrogation

The governor said the Security Council resolved that he should lead a delegation to President Muhammadu Buhari to condole with him over the killing of the soldiers.

He said: “The Security Council resolved that I should lead a delegation of the Security Council to condole with President Muhammadu Buhari over what took place in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State.

“The delegation is also to appreciate the Minister of Defence and all the Service Chiefs that visited Benue and to have allowed the state government and Security Council to wade into the matter instead of resorting to selfhelp by looking for their weapons.”

Ortom said he would liaise with the Executive Council on what would be appropriate to be given to families of the deceased soldiers to assuage their pains.

On the humanitarian crisis caused by the military destruction of property and displacement of people in the area, the governor promised that government would provide relief to displaced persons.

At least 11 officers, including a Captain, were recently ambushed by Bonta militia gang and killed. The soldiers were buried last week at the Military Cemetery in Makurdi during which the governor promised to ensure quick recovery of the stolen arms.

