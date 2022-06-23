News

Benue recovers N300m from arbitrary bank charges

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

The Benue State government says it recovered over N300 million from arbitrary bank charges on the state government bond and approved N1,007,400,000 for the purchase of vehicles, constructing roads and furnishing the Government House Lodge. The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism Mike Inalegwu said this while briefing journalists after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting. Inalegwu said: “There was a government bond that was found before the advent of Samuel Ortom’s adminis tration. The government discovered that there are a lot of charges that were coming into it and the government wants to be prudent. “So council approved the service of a forensic auditor who will recover whatever that they are charging the government arbitrarily. Luckily, we discovered it was true and the good news is that over N300 million was recovered from the charges the bank was taking from the money which was not approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Whatever they recover for the state, the forensic auditor will take 15 per cent out of it instead of paying them up front.”

 

Our Reporters

