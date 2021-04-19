Metro & Crime

Benue recovers one military machine gun, 7 other guns from Benue militia group

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

 

The Benue State Security Council Monday said it has recovered eight AK 47 guns taken from soldiers by a militia group in Konshisha Local Government Area of the state and handed them over to the military.

 

Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this to newsmen after an expanded security council meeting, which held at Government House in Makurdi.

 

The governor, who presided over the meeting, stated that out of the 12 AK47s that were taken by the bandits, eight have been recovered including a machine gun, noting that the military had earlier recovered one.

 

Ortom also said four persons, including the Deputy Chairman of Konshisha Sam Kave, a councillor, a kindred head and district head, have been handed over to security agencies for further interrogation.

 

He said the security council resolved that he should lead a delegation to President Muhammadu Buhari to condole him over the killing of the soldiers.

 

“The security council resolved that I should lead a delegation of the security council to console with President Mohammadu Buhari over what took place in Konshisha local government area of Benue State.

 

“The delegation is also to appreciate the Minister of Defence and all the Service Chiefs that visited Benue and to have allowed the state government and security council to wade into the matter instead of resorting to self help by looking for their weapons,” said Ortom.

 

