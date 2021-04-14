Metro & Crime

Benue: Return slain soldiers’ guns now, Security Council warns

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

People of Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State may face more attacks if they don’t release arms seized from the 12 soldiers murdered in the area. The State Security Council at the end of its meeting yesterday asked traditional rulers and stakeholders in the area to ensure unconditional return of the remaining weapons or risk its wrath.

The 12 soldiers, who were killed by Bonta youths, were given a mass burial on Monday with only three of their rifles recovered. Already, military authorities are asking for the return of the arms as a condition for the return of sustained peace in the community, a decision that informed the meeting .

The security meeting resolved to review the situation as soon as the remaining arms are returned. Addressing journalists at the end of the expanded Security Council Meeting held at the Government House, Makurdi, Governor Samuel Ortom said the meeting confirmed the fact that militia men were respon-sible for the killing of soldiers deployed to ensure peace b e t w e e n Konshisha and Oju local government areas.

Ortom, who presided over the meetin g , said that six people, including two militia members, were confirmed to have died during the search for the missing soldiers. He said: “The meeting condemned, in strong terms, the killing of the soldiers and expressed condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Army Staff and families of the officers and men.

“It tasked traditional rulers and other stakeholders to ensure that all the weapons taken from the murdered soldiers are returned unconditionally. “To end the lingering crisis between Oju and Konshisha, the meeting resolved that the demarcation of the boundary between the two local government areas be carried out as soon as possible.

“The meeting resolved that all those involved in the killing of the soldiers should be arrested and prosecuted.” The meeting, the governor said, also appreciated the military for accepting the plea of the state government not to further escalate the destruction of lives and property of innocent citizens in the affected communities of Konshisha. According to him, stakeholders were also advised to restrain themselves from making inflammatory statements on the matter but allow the government and security agencies to handle it.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Policemen almost pushed me to commit suicide –Cab driver

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

•It was hell dealing with police, say others A 55-year-old cab driver, who wants to be identified as Adewale, has narrated how he attempted to commit suicide after he was arrested twice by policemen in Lagos State. He recalled that the incident occurred during the 10pm curfew period, precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Adewale, who […]
Metro & Crime

‘Involve private security firms in tackling insecurity’

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Federal Government has been advised to give private security companies the legal right to complement the efforts of other security agencies to tackle insecurity bedeviling the country. The Managing Director of Angels Assurance Security Company, Mrs. Angel Udeogalanya, gave the advice yesterday in Lagos, while addressing journalists on the state of the nation. Udeogalanya said […]
Metro & Crime

Body of man snatched from police found in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Body of a 40-year-old man, Wale Kalejaiye, declared missing after hoodlums attacked policemen at Akodo, Lagos State, has been recovered. Kalejaiye was snatched from policemen attached to the Inspector- General of Police Monitoring Unit (IG Monitoring Unit) during an attempt to arrest some criminals in the area.   The victim’s body was recovered on Saturday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica