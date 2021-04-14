Benue: Return slain soldiers’ guns now, Security Council warns

People of Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State may face more attacks if they don’t release arms seized from the 12 soldiers murdered in the area. The State Security Council at the end of its meeting yesterday asked traditional rulers and stakeholders in the area to ensure unconditional return of the remaining weapons or risk its wrath.

The 12 soldiers, who were killed by Bonta youths, were given a mass burial on Monday with only three of their rifles recovered. Already, military authorities are asking for the return of the arms as a condition for the return of sustained peace in the community, a decision that informed the meeting .

The security meeting resolved to review the situation as soon as the remaining arms are returned. Addressing journalists at the end of the expanded Security Council Meeting held at the Government House, Makurdi, Governor Samuel Ortom said the meeting confirmed the fact that militia men were respon-sible for the killing of soldiers deployed to ensure peace b e t w e e n Konshisha and Oju local government areas.

Ortom, who presided over the meetin g , said that six people, including two militia members, were confirmed to have died during the search for the missing soldiers. He said: “The meeting condemned, in strong terms, the killing of the soldiers and expressed condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Army Staff and families of the officers and men.

“It tasked traditional rulers and other stakeholders to ensure that all the weapons taken from the murdered soldiers are returned unconditionally. “To end the lingering crisis between Oju and Konshisha, the meeting resolved that the demarcation of the boundary between the two local government areas be carried out as soon as possible.

“The meeting resolved that all those involved in the killing of the soldiers should be arrested and prosecuted.” The meeting, the governor said, also appreciated the military for accepting the plea of the state government not to further escalate the destruction of lives and property of innocent citizens in the affected communities of Konshisha. According to him, stakeholders were also advised to restrain themselves from making inflammatory statements on the matter but allow the government and security agencies to handle it.

