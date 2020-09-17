Benue schools resume Sept 21

The Benue State government yesterday approved Monday, September 21, 2020, for resumption of all schools in the state. Commissioner for Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar, who announced this in Makurdi while briefing journalists, said both public and private primary, secondary and tertiary institutions were to abide by the directive. He said the resumption on September 21, was for the first term of 2020/2021 academic session, stressing that the third term for other categories of pupils and students except JSS 3 and SSS 3, had been cancelled, including payment of school fees.

“Let me emphasise on the issue of school fees so that there is no confusion. That third term is cancelled, school fees for the term is also cancelled. But in the case of JSS 3 and SSS 3, parents are expected to pay their third term fees. However, those who have not done third term, they don’t need to pay fees and this applies to private and public schools”.

Ityavyar maintained that it was the collective decision of stakeholders in the education sector in the state that all tertiary institutions be fumigated and COVID-19 protocols strictly observed. He added that parents were to provide facemasks and hand sanitisers while schoolauthoritiesweretoprovide hand washing facilities andmonitorcompliancewith social distancing in terms of sitting arrangement.

The commissioner also said that schools with a high population would have to operate morning and afternoon sessions to avoid congestion, stressing that strict monitoring would be carried out to ensure compliance. The education commissioner, who acknowledged the compliance of Benue people with COVID-19 protocols, said the first term would end on December 18, 2020, while the second term of 2020/2021 would commence on January 7, 2021 and end on March the same year

